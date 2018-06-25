Grab gives grants to drivers' children

(From left) Mr Ng Kah Hui and his father, Mr Ng Ban Hoe; Mr Wymann Tang and his father, Mr Tan Jui Hai.

They won scholarships thanks to their fathers who are high-performing Grab drivers.

Mr Ng Kah Hui and Mr Wymann Tang were among 10 children of Grab drivers who received bond-free education grants of up to $10,000 last Friday from the inaugural Grab Academy scholarship under the ride-hailing firm's Better365 driver welfare programme.

Mr Ng, 23, who is taking up computer science at Nanyang Technological University, said he was addicted to role-playing game MapleStory in primary school before channelling his passion into coding.

For Mr Tang, 21, the scholarship means he can pursue his passion for medicine.

The Raffles Institution alumnus said he had won another scholarship, but that was for a double degree in accountancy and business administration.

He said: "There were very few scholarships available for medicine, which I wasn't too sure I could get."

His father, Mr Tang Jui Hai, 60, said: "The Grab scholarship allows Wymann to pursue a course that paves the way for very meaningful work."

Mr Ng's father, Mr Ng Ban Hoe, 52, said: "The scholarship pre-requisites included my performance with Grab, such as the number of rides taken and my rating. It is validation that spurs both my son and me to work harder."

CHARACTER TRAITS

Grab Singapore's head of transport, Mr Andrew Chan, told The New Paper that it looks for character traits such as humility, hunger and willingness to work hard.

"Wymann and Kah Hui, along with the other eight scholarship recipients, embodied these values.

"We are also proud of their parents who displayed these qualities as they service Grab's passengers, " he added. - TAY HONG YI