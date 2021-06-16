Grab Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 50 clearance deals this week

Get sweet deals on these items at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

The sales never stop at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, where its Top 50 clearance deals of the week await.

Located at ESR BizPark, Chai Chee, the store is disinfected regularly so everyone can shop safely.

To sweeten the deal, order on the spot for next day delivery (terms apply).

Keep your eyes peeled for the Panasonic 541-litre fridge ($655, usual price $1,899; limited display sets, while stocks last), which is going for over 65 per cent off.

Enjoy over 50 per cent off many other products, such as a Japanese brand 60-inch UHD 4K Smart LED TV ($999, check in-store for special price; usual price $2,099, with free ion generator worth $299), the Panasonic Lumix mirrorless digital camera with 12-32mm lens ($399, usual price $849; with free 100 pieces of 4R photo prints worth $25, while stocks last) and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 ($944, usual price $1,888; limited display sets, while stocks last).

In addition, save $650 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro ($999, usual price $1,649; while stocks last), save $160 on the Electrolux air purifier ($239, usual price $399; limited sets only, with free $40 Harvey Norman voucher), save $30.90 on the JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker ($39, usual price $69.90) and save $30 on the Razer Viper ambidextrous mouse ($99.90, usual price $129.90).

Meanwhile, furniture clearance is going for up to 80 per cent, while the King Koil Centenary Ultra queen-size mattress is now $1,259 (usual price $2,798; with free queen-size bed frame).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

And exclusively for DBS/POSB card members, get a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher with minimum spend of $2,000 on a 24-month zero per cent instalment payment plan, limited to the first 420 redemptions.