Grab launches on-demand shuttle for private estate

The service will shuttle residents from their homes to locations such as nearby MRT stations and markets.

Grab has launched a new on-demand shuttle service for residents of the private estate of Cheng San-Seletar.

The service, which will shuttle residents from their door steps to locations such as nearby MRT stations and markets, can be booked via the GrabShuttle Plus app.

The current price of booking a seat on the shuttle is $3.50 with a promo code. It costs $1 for each additional seat.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong launched the service at the fourth Be Safe, Be Seen event yesterday.

The annual road safety event, in its fourth year, was held at the Neram Crescent Playground.

Mr Ang Hin Kee, an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, had approached Grab with the idea after receiving feedback from residents of the estate.

He said: "For many of our private estate residents, moving from their place to the train station or for meals outside or to work, sometimes the journey can be quite a long distance.

"Previously, they only had the option of taking a taxi or getting a family member to pick them up."

He said there has been demand for other means of transport in and out of the estate.

"There are actually already shuttle buses that have been plying here for the last 15 to 20 years," he said.

"But for many of (the residents), they may not live around that particular route... This service is to compliment what is currently available."

Mr Andrew Chan, head of transport for Grab Singapore, said the service will give residents a more "personalised option" to get around.

He said: "By co-innovating with the constituency, we are excited that these customised bus services will allow for more direct journeys for commuters.

"We will continue to create efficient services that complement Singapore's public transport network, and contribute to the government's vision of a car-lite society."