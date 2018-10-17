Grab launches new initatives, app features to enhance safety standards

(From Left) Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling, MP Ang Hin Kee, Head of Grab Singapore Lim Kell Jay and Dr Jade Kua, Programme Director of DARE, Unit of Pre-Emergency Hospital Care, Ministry of Health and consultant in KK Women's and Children Hospital.

For Grab drivers who feel tired after spending long hours behind the wheel, a new in-app feature will soon be able to remind them to take a break.

By end of the month, all drivers on the ride-hailing platform will be assigned a "fatigue score", which takes into account factors like the number of hours spent on the road, their age, the number of bookings accepted, and other data points.

When this score reaches a certain level, an automatic notification will be sent to the driver asking them to rest.

Details of how the feature will work is still being ironed out.

This real-time fatigue monitoring system, which uses machine learning, was one of several new initiatives and app improvements rolled out by the ride-hailing firm yesterday.

Aimed at improving safety standards for its drivers, passengers and delivery riders, they were unveiled at the company's inaugural Health and Safety Carnival event, held at The Star Gallery in Buona Vista.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling told reporters at the event that the firm's goal is to have zero preventable accidents and safety incidents, including cases of abuse and harassment.

She added that Grab's efforts to improve safety across Southeast Asia have seen its incident rates drop by 40 per cent year-on-year and the company will double its investment into safety next year.

By the fourth quarter of this year, Grab will also roll out new app features that will better protect its drivers.

Passengers will be asked to provide additional information in order to verify their identities, something Grab drivers have been required to do since June.

The drivers currently have to take selfies in order to ensure that the cars are operated only by verified drivers.

Ms Tan said more details about passenger verification will be available when it is launched.

Grab drivers will also be able to share their live GPS locations with loved ones and alert security or emergency contacts via a button on the app once the new enhancements kick in.

Ms Tan said: "There is a perception that (safety incidents) only happen towards passengers. From our data from the past few years, it has actually shown that our drivers are equally susceptible."

The company aims to give at least 1,000 free health screenings to its drivers and train at least 500 drivers and delivery partners to provide resuscitation and use a defibrillator over the next year.

Road safety programmes will be also conducted and Grab aims to have at least 100 of its delivery partners complete the Land Transport Authority's Safe Riding Programme.