Grab office shuts after getting large turnout of drivers

A Grab office had to abruptly shut down yesterday after a large number of drivers turned up to collect bags for food deliveries, making it difficult to comply with safe distancing measures.

Pictures and videos circulated on social media showed dozens of people crowded around the office at Midview Valley in Sin Ming Lane, with a few police officers standing at the entrance.

The police said it received a call for assistance at the Grab centre around 11.10am. It said the parties involved were advised to "maintain peace and adhere to safe distancing measures".

"They complied and no further police assistance was required," a police spokesman said.

In a message to drivers yesterday, Grab said: "Due to the crowd at our Grab Driver Centre, we regret to inform that the centre is closed to protect your well-being and comply with safe distancing measures."

It apologised for the inconvenience caused.

In a later update, Grab said eligible drivers would be able to start delivering food and parcels by the end of the day, even if they had not collected the food delivery bag.

HALAL BAGS

But it urged drivers who had not collected the GrabFood halal bag to use different bags of their own for carrying halal and non-halal food separately.

A Grab spokesman told The Straits Times that "many applicants" had turned up at the office to collect food delivery gear yesterday. This came after a pilot programme that lets private-hire drivers and taxi drivers deliver food and parcels was extended to help meet the increased demand for home deliveries.

"Unfortunately, we had to turn a proportion of them away in line with the latest circuit breaker measures, as well as to ensure the safety of all," said the Grab spokesman.

"We would like to take this opportunity to assure our partners that they will be able to apply for an appointment slot to collect their delivery gear soon."

Those wishing to pick up the delivery gear can do so 10am-6pm on weekdays, but only after making an appointment.