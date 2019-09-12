Grab top clearance deals at Electronics Overstock Sale

All items at the Electronics Overstock Sale, like these at an earlier sale, are fully supported by top electronics brands.

For three days only, get the biggest bang for your buck at the Electronics Overstock Sale, where all the big electronics brands gather to offer the best deals in town with more than $10 million worth of stock to be cleared.

Head to Singapore Expo Hall 5 from tomorrow to Sunday, 11am to 9pm, and you will be spoilt for choice with more than 4,500 electronics items priced at up to 90 per cent off, from as low as $16.

The range includes TVs, fridges, washer-dryers, Hi-Fi systems, laptops, mobile phones and small appliances like kettles, toasters and microwave ovens.

All items are fully supported by top electronics brands such as Apple, Casio, Daikin, Electrolux, Farfalla, Hisense, Hitachi, KDK, Lenovo, LG, Mayer, Midea, Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Tecno, Toshiba and Turbo.

In an exclusive collaboration with The New Paper, readers get to redeem $50 cash vouchers when they pre-register for the event via https://forms.gle/WzrNsqAEhkdK63or8 by noon on Saturday.

The vouchers can be used for either a 55-inch and above TV, a 320L and above fridge or an 8kg and above front load washer. No minimum spending is required and the vouchers can be used on top of promotional prices.

A confirmation e-mail will be sent to readers to redeem the promotion at the sale. The final day of redemption is Sunday.

Hot buys at the event include an LG 55-inch Ultra HD HDR 4K LED Smart TV for $999 (usual price $1,649), Samsung 65-inch Ultra HD HDR 4K LED Smart TV for $1,699 (usual price $2,999), Panasonic Top Load Washer for $269 (usual price $399), Hitachi Top Load Washer for $369 (usual price $569), Panasonic two-door fridge for $379 (usual price $599) and Electrolux two-door fridge for $579 (usual price $959).

There will also be washer and dryer as well as home kitchen appliances package deals up for grabs at the Electronics Overstock Sale.