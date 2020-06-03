Grab will soon stop passengers from sitting in front seat

Commuters looking to book trips with ride-hailing firm Grab will soon be stopped from sitting in the front seat of the vehicle alongside the driver.

They will also have to fill in health and hygiene declarations before each trip.

These are among a series of precautionary measures the firm is introducing from end-June amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Grab said yesterday.

"As part of our enhanced precautionary measures, Grab will enforce safe distancing within Grab vehicles by disallowing passengers to ride in the front seat.

"This means, for instance, that a regular four-seater car will take only up to three passengers."

It said drivers and passengers will both be able to cancel rides if the other party appears to be unwell or is not wearing a mask. The party who cancels the trip will not be liable to any penalty.

On the requirements to declare health and hygiene status, Grab said its drivers and delivery riders have already been submitting health declarations daily.

DECLARATION FEATURE

"The new online health and hygiene declaration feature will require all drivers and delivery-partners, as well as passengers, to confirm that they do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms, and have adopted the necessary safety and hygiene measures, before they can start driving, delivering orders or booking a ride," said Grab.

Grab also said it has updated its ratings and feedback system to allow users to report health and hygiene-related concerns.

Ride-hailing firm Gojek general manager Lien Choong Luen said drivers renting from its fleet partners will get free complimentary car fogging and sanitisation services with demand set to pick up after Singapore exited the circuit breaker period yesterday.

ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said its fleet of taxis has the SafeEntry system for contact tracing.