Grace Fu wins a fourth term as MP for Yuhua SMC

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, 56, won a fourth term as the MP for Yuhua SMC after gaining 70.54 per cent of the vote share.

The 56-year-old has served as the People’s Action Party (PAP) MP for Yuhua since 2006 when it was part of Jurong GRC. It was carved out as a single-member constituency in 2011.

Standing against her was Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate Robin Low, 44, an entrepreneur, who received 29.46 per cent of votes.

Ms Fu is the only full minister contesting in an SMC in this general election. She has held the post of Minister for Culture, Community and Youth since 2015.

Prior to that, she was a minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as second minister for the environment and water resources and for foreign affairs between 2012 and 2015.

In 2015, Ms Fu retained Yuhua SMC with 73.5 per cent of the votes, beating SDP candidate Jaslyn Go, who got 26.5 per cent.

In 2011, Ms Fu beat SDP candidate Teo Soh Lung with 66.86 per cent of the vote.

Ms Fu has set out nine promises to Yuhua residents, which includes retirement sum contributions for 200 seniors with little to no retirement savings and hot meals for the vulnerable.

On a house visit during campaigning, she told The Straits Times that she will look at improving last-mile amenities for seniors.

About 8,000 residents, or 25 per cent of the ward, are aged above 60.

Under her care, Yuhua has been the test bed for many projects such as the Housing Board’s (HDB) Greenprint, which introduced energy-efficient, water management, and waste management features within the estate.

Ms Fu is in charge of the Municipal Services Office under the Ministry of National Development. - THE STRAITS TIMES