Grammy winners Bon Iver hold auction, will donate proceeds to Aware to fight abuse

Grammy-winning indie folk band Bon Iver has collaborated with gender equality advocacy group Aware to raise awareness and fight domestic abuse.

The band ran an auction that included a pair of concert tickets, a signed i,i LP, a signed Asia tour poster and a Bon Iver T-shirt, with all proceeds going directly to Aware.

The collaboration is part of the American band's 2 A Billion initiative on its Asia tour this month. The campaign aims to raise support and awareness to end gender inequality, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Formed in Wisconsin in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, Bon Iver, which won Best New Artist at the 2012 Grammys, will be performing here at the Star Theatre on Friday.

The band played a sold-out show at the same venue in 2016.

i,i, which is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at the upcoming Grammys, is the band's fourth studio album.

The song Hey, Ma is also up for Record of the Year.

Frontman Vernon said: "One of the biggest problems with domestic abuse is that people don't talk about it. It's insidious, stigmatised and hushed."

Bon Iver told The New Paper that they chose to work with Aware because its mission and work aligns perfectly with the 2 A Billion campaign.

"We are very impressed with their work to identify and eliminate gender-based barriers each and every day," the band said.

"The wide range of programming and services addresses these obstacles in many ways, so we are confident that they can effect change in broad ways in their community."

Aware executive director Corinna Lim told TNP that Aware is thankful to be thought of for the campaign.

She said: "It is very exciting for Aware to be given this platform. We were already fans of Bon Iver before the partnership came about.

"It is not every day that we get to partner with a band with the international stature of Bon Iver. Hopefully, this will enable us to reach an audience previously unfamiliar with Aware's work towards gender equality."

She said the proceeds will go towards Aware's daily operations, its Women's Care Centre and Sexual Assault Care Centre services and ongoing advocacy and research into issues affecting women in Singapore.

The auction had raised a total of US$530 (S$710) as of midnight.