Great Singapore Sale goes online for the first time this year

For the first time since it started 26 years ago, the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) will be a largely virtual event, with a focus on further helping local retailers go digital.

The annual sale, which will run from Sept 9 to Oct 10, will feature some 800 brands this year.

The move to run the sale as a virtual event comes two months after organisers announced in May that it was cancelling the sale due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organised by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), the sale makes its digital debut as the eGSS: Shop.Win.Experience.

Retailers' offerings will be consolidated on SRA's eGSS GoSpree platform, where shoppers can view these items through virtual and augmented reality tools.

On the platform, shoppers can also play interactive games to win prizes and watch live-streamed discussions on various brands and services, among other activities.

They can also download promo codes for online or in-store purchases.

After browsing the deals on retail, food and beverage items, attractions and hotels on eGSS GoSpree, shoppers will be redirected to the merchants' websites and digital platforms to make their purchases.

The eGSS is organised in collaboration with the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC), the Textile and Fashion Federation and - for the first time - the Association of Singapore Attractions (ASA).

Among these partner offerings are virtual furniture showrooms by the SFIC, and special back-of-house experiences and family passes from ASA members.

In partnership with eGSS, Mall operator Frasers Property Retail will support the sale's various campaign initiatives across 15 malls.

Shoppers can go to GoSpree.sg, which will go live on Tuesday.

The digital platform will house all the event's campaign initiatives and be updated in the coming weeks.