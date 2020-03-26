Groomsman on trial for allegedly molesting and violating bride

A groomsman is on trial for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting his friend's bride on the wedding night.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, had allegedly touched the victim's chest underneath her nightgown and sexually violated her in the hotel wedding suite in 2016.

The man claimed that he thought the alleged victim was his wife and that he was sleeping at home.

The court heard that after the banquet that night, several of the bridesmaids and groomsmen continued drinking in the wedding suite.

According to Yahoo, the groom said his wife was preparing to sleep and did not join the drinking session.

He said the accused gradually became drunk and fell asleep on the sofa, and the groom himself fell asleep as he was also drunk.

He said his wife later woke him up and said the accused had entered the sleeping area and molested her by touching the lower and upper part of her body.

The husband then saw that the accused, who claimed that he had touched only the victim's upper body, topless.

The groom angrily chased him out of the room.

The couple lodged a police report the next day.

OVERLY FRIENDLY

Taking the stand yesterday, one of the bridesmaids said another bridesmaid was sitting on a sofa with the accused, and he was being overly friendly.

The bridesmaid tried to keep a distance from the accused, who looked like he was drunk.

She then took a picture of what she saw as she thought it was funny.

Later, she left the room with several other bridesmaids to another room in the same hotel.

When the bridesmaid who was on the same sofa as the accused took the stand, she testified that the accused's speech was normal and clear, and there was no indication he was intoxicated as he was able to carry a conversation.

She said she stayed in the room till about 3am and left with another bridesmaid and the groom, who had accompanied them to the lift as they needed his access card.

When she left, the victim was in the bedroom and the accused was still in the suite.

A groomsman who took the stand yesterday said the accused looked intoxicated that night because the volume of his voice was very loud and he was continuously asking the rest of them to drink with him.

When he left at about 3am, the accused was lying on the sofa with his eyes closed.

The married couple is now undergoing divorce proceedings, and the case has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference.