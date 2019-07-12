Condo guard jailed for molesting maid

An off-duty security guard broke into units at the condominium where he worked and molested a woman in one of them.

Jeffry Ali, 33, was jailed for 40 months and given three strokes of the cane. He was convicted of one charge each of molest, house-breaking and drug consumption, with four charges taken into consideration.

On Nov 4 last year, Jeffry broke into a condominium unit in the western part of Singapore via an open window. A resident had let him into the condominium because he was wearing his uniform.

He took a pair of scissors from the kitchen before entering the children's bedroom.

A domestic worker, 34, was sleeping in the room with her employer's two children - a girl, five, and a boy, three - and woke up when she felt someone pulling her legs.

She saw Jeffry holding the scissors and he told her to keep quiet.

He kissed her face and said he wanted to marry her. He also used the scissors to cut her clothes, removed them and sat on top of her.

Her employer's mother came in and shouted to alert her son and daughter-in-law.

Jeffry told them to leave as he had the scissors, but he allowed them to take the crying children out.

He continued to hold the victim down and told everyone to leave and close the door.

Jeffry later left through the main door.

He tried to enter another unit but failed.

A few hours later, he broke into another unit. The owner had returned home with his family and his wife heard the television from their bedroom.

The owner heard someone jumping out of the window and alerted the authorities.

The owner then realised his wife had received a text message from her sister, who also lives in the unit, saying she heard someone using the bathroom and had seen a man entering the bedroom. She had thought he may be the owner's guest.

About $400 and a pair of Bermudas were missing. Footprints were found on the kitchen ledge and floor.

The police also found Jeffry's security ID, debit card and his drug utensils in the first unit.

He was arrested later in the condominium carpark. He admitted he had taken methamphetamine.

He had been taking the drug for about eight years. Court documents did not state if he had been under the influence of drugs when he committed the offences.