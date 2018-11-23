Guard dies after being run over by condo shuttle bus; driver arrested

The man was trapped under the right rear wheel.

A man believed to be a security guard of Forestville executive condominium died on Wednesday after being run over by a shuttle bus.

Shortly before 7pm, the 25-year-old went across the road to smoke.

Shin Min Daily News reported that at the same time, the shuttle bus had just picked up passengers from the condo in Woodlands.

As the man crossed the road and made his way back to the guard post, the shuttle bus turned into the road, running over him in heavy rain.

A police spokesman said that at about 7pm, they were alerted to the accident on Woodlands Drive 16 towards Woodlands Ave 1.

The man was trapped under the right rear wheel and had to be extricated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, 50, told Shin Min: "It was raining heavily at the time. The man was dressed in black and holding an umbrella when he was crossing the road."

The owner of a nearby bakery told Shin Min the man who died bought muffins from her daily.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.