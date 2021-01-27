Guide for Thaipusam 2021

The annual Thaipusam festival takes a different form due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with activities in and around Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road tomorrow. Tank Road will be closed to traffic from 3pm today. While there will be no foot processions with kavadis — wooden or metal structures with milk offerings — from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road, devotees will be able to carry paal kudams, or milk pots, into the temple in Tank Road.

ARRIVAL

Devotees must present a printout or SMS sent to their phones with the booking confirmation to enter the temple.

Devotees may arrive 10 minutes before their time slot for registration.

Footwear can be removed at two sandal removal points close to entrances A and B.

Barricades and signs will be in place to direct visitors to the entry and exit points.

VISIT ROUTE

There are two separate gates for entry into the temple, with no mingling allowed between the two routes to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Entrance A: General devotee entry point

General visitors with a pre-booking to arrive for registration at the Tank Road entry point.

After registration, they will join three single-file lanes towards the temple entrance.

After completing prayers at the sanctum, they are directed to the exit point at Clemenceau Avenue.

They can collect packed food offerings at the exit point.

Entrance B: Devotees carrying milk pots

Devotees who wish to carry milk pots should arrive for registration at the River Valley Road entry point.

Each devotee carrying a milk pot may be accompanied by one other individual.

After registration, devotees will be ushered to four holding zones to prevent overcrowding inside the temple.

Pre-prepared milk pots are given out at a designated point before devotees walk a round of the sanctum.

After offering milk at a collection point, they are directed to the exit point at Clemenceau Avenue (separate from the general devotees’ exit route).

They can collect packed food offerings at the exit point.

RESTRICTIONS

Stringent measures have been put in place at this year’s festival to ensure safety.