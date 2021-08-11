Gym-goers pumped up with return of mask-off activities

There were happy, sweaty faces at gyms and fitness studios yesterday as these facilities were allowed to resume mask-off, high-intensity activities in groups of up to five after Covid-19 measures were eased.

As strenuous indoor exercise classes and activities were suspended when phase two (heightened alert) measures kicked in on July 22, marketing manager Teo Zhi Xian had to seek alternative workout options.

While the 30-year-old enjoyed home workouts during previous gym closures, she found them "quite dreadful" this time because of a lack of variety.

When the Government announced last week that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to participate in such activities in groups of five from yesterday, she quickly secured a class slot at Division Athletics gym, which specialises in strength and conditioning.

"It all boils down to the community... It is a very no-airs atmosphere, and we try to help one another as much as possible," said Ms Teo, who exercises six days a week.

The gym's co-director Alexandrew B. David said it has been "a bit of a roller coaster" as the outlet opened on June 28 but had to shut four weeks later owing to the measures.

Another fitness enthusiast who made a quick return to her regular haunt, the TFX gym at Pacific Plaza, was Ms Alvina Jouw, who does weight training four to five times a week.

Ms Jouw, who is self- employed, said: "It is better now because it is hard to breathe when you are doing weight training with masks."

Unvaccinated individuals who produce a negative virus test result and recovered Covid-19 patients can also take part in high-intensity activities.

The pre-event test has to be taken in the past 24 hours before the class ends at a Ministry of Health-approved medical service provider.