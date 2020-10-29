Gym in Jurong West, foodcourt in T3 among places visited by patients

A gym in Jurong West, an ice cream shop in the Upper Thomson area and a foodcourt in Changi Airport Terminal 3 were among the new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Of the new places added to a list of locations visited by such patients, MOH said six visits were recorded at Anytime Fitness gym at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West.

The other new places are Our Tampines Hub's Rumah Makan Minang restaurant, Changi Airport Terminal 3's Kopitiam and the Ice Cream Chefs shop in Upper Thomson.

The Health Ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times that they visited to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

Singapore also confirmed seven new coronavirus cases yesterday. All were imported.

They comprised one permanent resident, one work pass holder and five work permit holders.

The PR is a 70-year-old man who arrived from Belgium, while the work pass holder is a 34-year-old man who travelled from Switzerland.

Four of the work permit holders came from Myanmar and one arrived from the Philippines.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival here and tested while serving their notices.

Yesterday's new Covid-19 cases take Singapore's total to 57,987.

By the numbers

7 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

7 Discharged yesterday

7 Imported cases

40 In hospital

57987 Total cases

57875 Total recovered