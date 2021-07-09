Gyms, gymgoers welcome relaxation of rules for group size

A class at F45 Tanjong Rhu being conducted with safe distancing between attendees separated by gym equipment.

In recent weeks, Mr Ryan Choo has been busy preparing for the opening of his gym, Body Fit Training Raffles CBD.

He was set to welcome the first customers tomorrow but was left scrambling when the multi-ministry task force said on Wednesday that indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities will be allowed to take place in groups of five - up from two currently - at gyms and fitness studios from next Monday.

The cap for indoor and outdoor classes will also increase from 30 to 50 people.

The 32-year-old head coach said he was initially worried about having to retape and rezone the gym space but welcomes the development.

He said: "It's been a long time coming... from a year ago, and I'm definitely a little nervous but also very excited to finally get this going."

Besides segregated zones, other safety measures Mr Choo has in place include disinfecting the equipment and room after every 45-minute session and cleaning high-touch points thrice a day.

Mr Julien Bera, country director of Virgin Active Singapore, said the team will measure the seven studios again and review the floor markings, but a cap of 15-20 people in each indoor class will be kept.

PLEASED

While there are concerns about gyms - which have been deemed higher-risk settings - experiencing greater traffic, regular gymgoers were pleased at the relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Accountant Joel Tan, who does weights training at Anytime Fitness Balestier three to four times a week, said he was not worried about the increase in numbers. He has also noticed that gymgoers have been more proactive in cleaning the equipment since the pandemic started.

Mr Tan, 28, said: "Even with the increase in numbers, gyms have already put in place the necessary safe management measures, such as (greater) distancing between equipment and having members clean equipment after use, so I still feel safe going to the gym."

Housewife Emily Peh, who attends classes at F45 Holland Village five times a week, believes more people will return to the gym as vaccination numbers go up.

She is relishing the opportunity to work out with more people as the class she attends now has 12 people, down from 20 to 30 before the pandemic.

The 36-year-old said: "We go to F45 not just for exercise, but for the community as well."

All staff at gyms and fitness studios where clients are unmasked will also be placed on a regular 14-day Fast and Easy Tests regimen, mandatory from next Thursday.

F45 Tanjong Rhu co-owner Barbora Hogan collected 16 test kits for her team of eight coaches yesterday. Two of her staff completed the training course last week.

The outlet at Kallang Wave Mall is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 18 people in each class.

She said: "It feels like we are moving in the right direction slowly but surely. (There's) still a long way to go to be able to run a regular F45 class though."

She is hopeful of a return to normalcy, adding that "it will hopefully give confidence to those who haven't been back to the gym".