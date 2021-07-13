Gyms remain cautious despite relaxed restrictions

True Group patrons during a Sh'bam dance class at TFX Millenia Walk centre. The yoga studio has increased its capacity from 10 to 15 people.

While Covid-19 measures were eased for gyms and fitness studios from yesterday, a number of these places are still adopting a more cautious approach.

Indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities are now allowed in groups of five - up from two - and the cap for indoor and outdoor classes has increased from 30 to 50 people.

Fitness brand True Group said that at its 42,000 sq ft TFX Millenia Walk centre, the aerobics and cycling studios will continue to operate at reduced capacities of 20 and 15 people respectively, to ensure the safety of its members.

Mr Nicholas Kraal, head of operations and facilities at True Group, said no changes were made as "the rule of 3m between members still applies for high-intensity and high-movement classes".

Only the yoga studio at the centre has seen an increase in capacity from 10 to 15 people, a move that was welcomed by healthcare worker Klion Chung.

Ms Chung, who usually visits the Millenia Walk branch twice a week, said: "Previously, I wasn't able to book a slot because it is always in such hot demand. You really had to book on the dot... Even if you were only one minute late, there wouldn't be any slots left."

Demand for the Sh'bam dance class at TFX also remains high, and a queue of about 20 people had formed outside the studio when The Straits Times visited last night.

Ms Jasmine Lim, who attends the class three to four times a week, is hoping for a further easing of restrictions.

The 56-year-old, who is self-employed, said: "There are so many members who are unable to come for classes because they are always fully booked, so that is really sad, especially for those of us who love to dance and exercise."

The F45 gym in Kallang Wave Mall has also opted to keep to the status quo for now and is capping its classes at 18 people because of space constraints at its 2,500 sq ft outlet.

As restrictions ease amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the fitness industry is abuzz with collective relief and optimism.

Ms Jasmine Chong, co-founder of yoga and barre outfit Lab Studios, said: "It feels like we're finally getting to this new normal."