Hail public bus rides on-demand from Dec 17 as part of 6-month trial

From Dec 17, commuters will be able to use a mobile application to request a public bus to pick them up and drop them off at any bus stop within the Joo Koon and Marina-Downtown areas.

This is part of a six-month trial by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to assess the feasibility of on-demand public bus services, which operate based on real-time commuter demand and are routed dynamically.

Night owls will also be able to use this service when commuting from the Central Business District to Bedok and Tampines via Geylang starting Jan 4.

The Joo Koon and Marina-Downtown services will be provided by SBS Transit and will be operational on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Both services run from 11am to 3pm.

They start running again at 8.30pm, continuing till 11.30pm in Joo Koon, and 11.45pm in Marina-Downtown.

Fares are based on a fixed distance of 3.2km, currently 77 cents for adult card users, during the trial.

Like on other public transport, commuters can pay via ez-link, bank cards or cash.

The night service, operated by SMRT, will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays from 11.30pm to 2am, and the fare is a flat $4.50.

Commuters who wish to use the Joo Koon service will need to download the BusGo app, developed by New York-based Via Transportation.

Those using the Marina-Downtown and night service will need to use the BusNow app, which was developed by local start-up Ministry of Movement.

TICKET

After a successful booking, commuters will be given an e-boarding ticket, which has to be shown to the bus captain before paying the fare.

Group bookings of up to five passengers travelling between the same bus stops are allowed.

During the six-month trial, LTA said regular bus services will continue at lower frequencies in anticipation of lower demand.

Services 253, 255 and 257 in Joo Koon will operate at scheduled intervals of 30 minutes during the operating hours of the new on-demand buses, while services 400 and 402 in Marina-Downtown will operate at intervals of 40 minutes.

SMRT's NightRider NR7 will be suspended during the trial period from Jan 4 to June 15 next year.

How to book your ride with new app