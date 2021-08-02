Actress-DJ warns against exercising after Covid jabs

Actress and radio DJ Naomi Yeo had to be taken to hospital recently after she exercised not long after her vaccine shot. Fitness instructors Catherine Yeo and Samson Lau (above) have been advising others to take precautions.

She resumed her exercise routine despite the fact that it was only a few days after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision was, as she puts it herself, a "big mistake", one which landed her in an accident and emergency department.

Local actress and radio DJ Naomi Yeo has since used her experience to warn others against doing the same, by posting a series of Instagram stories since July 21.

Admitting that her "impatient self" got the better of her, she said she felt tightness and pain in her chest after a workout.

The 26-year-old was then taken to the hospital by her husband, local singer-actor Benjamin Kheng, when "what felt like a gentle squeeze turned into something painful".

Luckily for Yeo, it was not a case of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, which is said to be a rare side effect of mRNA vaccines, but that the chest pain was a result of the vaccination.

She wrote: "The doctor did mention that if I had not worked out shortly after I got my shot, this could have been most likely avoided."

Yeo added: "I am now on muscle relaxants to help with the tightness. And I'm sitting here with my thoughts, wondering why I couldn't have just waited a week. This scare just isn't worth it, and I should have known better."

Assistant Professor Yeo Tee Joo from the department of cardiology at the National University Heart Centre told The New Paper the hospital has not seen more exercise-related side effects from Covid-19 vaccination.

He added that "overall, there was no change in the trend of such symptoms", after a Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory on July 5 recommended that those who have received either doses of the vaccine avoid strenuous activities for a week.

Prof Yeo said doctors would be concerned about cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological symptoms should one resume exercising right after being vaccinated, adding: "The MOH advisory is based on continually updated evidence of both local and overseas responses to the vaccine, as well as expert opinions.

"Seek medical attention promptly if you develop any serious symptoms such as chest pains, palpitations, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath, lethargy, weakness and body aches."

NOT EASY

Fitness and spin instructor Catherine Yeo said it is not easy for active people to stop working out for a week as it requires a lot of self-discipline and self-control.

The 37-year-old, who took her first dose four weeks ago, adhered strictly to the MOH advisory and has been encouraging others to do the same as "it's always better to be safe".

Believing that one's fitness journey should be a marathon and not a sprint, Mrs Yeo said: "It is good to not rush back into your usual workout routine after you've rested for a week, even if you are an active person. It is better to build it back up slowly."

CrossFit instructor Samson Lau reverted to his usual workout routine a few days after he had his first jab in June, before the MOH advisory was issued.

Fortunately, he did not suffer from any side effects.

But the 31-year-old, who had his second dose last week, took it slow the next time by going for walks and stretching.

He said: "I am taking more precautions now as I don't wish to risk any of the potential cardiovascular side effects, especially since I have been experiencing heart palpitations once in a while."