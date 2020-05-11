Harvey Norman delivers gift packs to over 1,000 migrant workers

(Above) Some of the 1,162 migrant workers with the packs, which have portable fans and snacks.

Harvey Norman delivers gift packs (above) put together by its staff.

Harvey Norman joined efforts to help migrant workers in Singapore by responding to a public appeal for portable fans that social enterprise ItsRainingRaincoats made on its Facebook page.

The Australian retail chain gathered its staff to pack portable fans and snacks for 1,162 migrant workers in two dormitories.

The gift packs were delivered on Saturday.

Mr Kenneth Aruldoss, managing director of Harvey Norman Asia, said: "We would like to show our appreciation to the migrant workers for their immense contribution to the building of our nation. We hope these gift packs can help bring them some joy and comfort."