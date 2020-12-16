Have yourself a Harvey Norman Christmas frenzy at Centrepoint

Grab major deals on items like a 50-inch Smart LED TV, Smeg Mixer in pastel blue and King Koil mattress.

Grab major deals on items like a 50-inch Smart LED TV, Smeg Mixer in pastel blue and King Koil mattress.

Grab major deals on items like a 50-inch Smart LED TV, Smeg Mixer in pastel blue and King Koil mattress.

Get ready for a three-day Christmas price frenzy exclusively at Harvey Norman's The Centrepoint Superstore from tomorrow to Saturday.

Head to the 30,000 sq ft outlet carrying one of the widest range of TVs, home and kitchen appliances, computers, IT accessories, sofas, mattresses and much more in the heart of town.

Grab this opportunity to score major deals, like a branded 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $599 and the King Koil Celebrate Yosemite Pocketed Spring Queen-Size Mattress for $2,739 (with free queen-size bed frame).

Exclusive to Harvey Norman is the Midea 34-bottle Wine Cooler ($297, usual price $499) and Smeg 4.8L Mixer in pastel blue ($558, usual price $798), while other discounts apply on the Insta360 One R Twin Edition Camera ($603, usual price $709; with free gifts worth up to $179), LG Gram 17-inch Ultra Lightweight Laptop ($2,249, usual price $2,399; with free upgrade to 16GB RAM and free gifts worth a total of $494.90) and Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($449, usual price $549).

Terms and conditions apply on all promotions.

As Harvey Norman is one of the participating merchants in the National Environment Agency's Climate-Friendly Households Programme, eligible households can use their $150 e-vouchers to purchase an energy efficient fridge at Harvey Norman.

Enjoy additional 10 per cent off discounted prices on three ticks and above fridges, plus free disposal and additional years of warranty at 15 per cent off product care.

In addition, redeem a free gift of your choice including a staycation worth over $280 with minimum spend from $499.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.