HDB and URA announce stiffer fines for parking offences

Car drivers who park illegally will soon face heavier fines.

From 2016 to 2018, an average of about 260,800 notices were issued each year for illegal parking offences.

They included motorists who parked their cars in motorcycle or heavy vehicle parking lots and non-season ticket holders who parked their vehicles in season parking lots.

For the first time in 28 years, such offences will soon carry heavier penalties.

The Housing Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced in a joint statement yesterday an increase in fines from next month for illegal parking offences, coupon and digital parking offences and payment evasion at Electronic Parking System (EPS) carparks.

The agencies, which last revised parking fines in 1991, said vehicles that are parked indiscrimately may endanger the safety of others and cause obstruction and inconvenience to other users.

Car drivers and heavy vehicle drivers who park illegally will face a $20 increase in fines to $70 and $100 respectively.

Motorcyclists who park illegally will face a fine of $35, up from $25.

An issue in recent years is drivers and riders evading parking charges by tailgating other vehicles or bypassing carpark gantries at EPS carparks.

HDB and URA issued about 4,400 notices each year for these offences.

As with illegal parking, car drivers and heavy vehicle drivers who commit EPS offences face a $20 increase in fines to $70 and $100 respectively. The fine for motorcyclists will see a $10 rise to $35.

Repeat offenders may be charged in court.

Those who commit offences in carparks without EPS will also face more severe penalties.

From 2016 to 2018, an average of about 573,000 notices were issued each year to offenders who either did not pay parking charges or paid an insufficient amount at coupon-parking carparks.

Car drivers and heavy vehicle drivers who park without a valid coupon or without activating a digital parking session will face a $10 increase in fines to $40 and $50 respectively.

The fine quantum for motorcyclists remains unchanged at $8.

Motorists who exceed their paid parking sessions will also face higher fines, ranging from $8 to $24 for cars and $16 to $48 for heavy vehicles, up from the current $6 to $20 for cars, and $12 to $40 for heavy vehicles.

Motorcyclists will continue to face a fine of $4.

HDB and URA reminded motorists who use carparks without EPS to use parking coupons, the Parking.sg app or the OneService App to pay their parking charges.

In their statement, the agencies said the impending increase is to ensure that parking fines remain an effective deterrent.

They also urged motorists to be considerate and abide by the rules.

Welcoming the move, Mrs Alice Lim, 55, a housewife who drives a car, told The New Paper: "With the higher fines, people will think twice before committing a parking offence.

NOT WORTH IT

"The convenience is not worth it when you think about the fines that await.

"With the convenience of parking apps that ensure that you do not overpay, there is no reason to try to evade paying the correct charges."

However, motorcyclist Chan Huan Jun, 28, wondered whether the stiffer fines would deter illegal parking by bikers.

The account executive said: "I suspect that motorcyclists would probably still continue to park illegally in the city where many buildings do not have parking for motorcycles."

As for tailgating at parking gantries, Mr Chan said: "Tailgating tends to be a crime of opportunity, and some motorcyclists may not consider the risk of getting caught before deciding to tailgate."

Anyone who wants to report a parking offence can call 1800-338-6622.