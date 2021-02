HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including assisted living for seniors

A total of 3,740 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, including Singapore's first assisted living public housing project for seniors, were launched for sale by the Housing Board yesterday in the first sales exercise of the year.

The flats are spread across seven housing projects in the mature towns of Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari), and the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Tengah.

Those aged 65 and above can apply for a home at Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, where 169 Community Care Apartments in a 15-storey residential block is on offer.

The new housing concept comes with a mandatory service package to support seniors who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.

Prices range from $52,000 to $60,000 for a 32 sq m unit and are sold on short leases between 15 and 35 years. These units cannot be resold or rented out.

In Bidadari, which is part of Toa Payoh town, two out of the three projects have four-room and five-room flats.

ParkEdge @ Bidadari, the biggest project among the three, has 476 four-room and five-room flats on offer. The flats are estimated to be completed in the first quarter of the same year.

The second project, Alkaff Breeze, has 353 four-room and five-room flats and is located near Cedar Primary School and the upcoming Alkaff Lake.

These flats are estimated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The last BTO project in Bidadari, Bartley GreenRise, located within walking distance from Bartley MRT station, offers 387 three-room and four-room flats.

PRICES

Prices start from $312,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $464,000 for a four-room flat. A five-room flat starts from $611,000.

In Kallang/Whampoa, 626 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer at McNair Heights, on a site within walking distance of Boon Keng MRT station.

Prices start from $359,000 for a three-room flat and $532,000 for a four-room flat. The estimated completion date is in the second quarter of 2026.

The biggest project for this launch is at West Hill @ Bukit Batok, where 962 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are on offer located on a site bounded by Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

Prices start from $175,000 for a three-room flat and $384,000 for a five-room flat, making these flats the most affordable in this launch.

But home owners will have to wait till the second quarter of 2026 to get their keys.

In the new "forest town" of Tengah, a total of 767 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer at Parc Woods @ Tengah.

Prices start from $209,000 for a three-room flat and $$298,000 for a four-room flat. These flats will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Applications for the flats close next Wednesday on the HDB flat portal.