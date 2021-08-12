HDB launches 4,989 BTO flats for sale across five estates

Queen's Arc in Queenstown is a highly anticipated BTO project, where 610 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across two blocks.

A total of 4,989 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board yesterday.

This was the third sales exercise for the year, with a median waiting time of just over four years for flats to be completed.

A highly anticipated BTO project is Queen's Arc in Queenstown - Singapore's oldest town - where 610 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across two blocks.

The site is next to Alexandra Hospital and is bounded by Queen's Crescent and Queensway Drive.

This is the first time in nine years that new flats have been launched in Queenstown.

In Queen's Arc, prices start from $382,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $540,000 for a four-room flat, making the units here the most expensive in a mature estate in this launch.

Buyers will have to wait more than five years for these flats as the project is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

For the first time in 10 years, the non-mature estate of Jurong East will get its first new flats.

A total of 569 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Toh Guan Grove, located near the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

Prices start from $237,000 for a three-room flat and $347,000 for a four-room flat in this project.

The estimated completion date is in the first quarter of 2026.

In the current launch, there are two BTO projects in the mature estate of Tampines. The bigger project is Tampines GreenQuartz, where 1,613 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room units are on offer on a site close to Tampines West MRT station on the Downtown Line.

Prices start from $352,000 for a four-room unit and $485,000 for a five-room flat. These flats are estimated to be ready in the second quarter of 2026.

The smaller project is Tampines GreenJade, where 546 four- and five-room units are on offer, on a land parcel that is located next to Bedok Canal and overlooks Bedok Reservoir.

Prices start from $342,000 for a four-room flat and $475,000 for a five-room unit. These flats are slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

The smallest BTO project in this launch is Towner Residences in the mature estate of Kallang/ Whampoa. A total of 316 three- and four-room flats are on offer on a site in Towner Road, next to the Central Expressway. The project includes a block of rental flats.

Prices start from $336,000 for a three-room flat and $500,000 for a four-room flat.

These flats are slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

There are two BTO projects available in the non-mature estate of Hougang.

The smaller project is Kovan Wellspring, with 586 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room units on offer. Prices start from $289,000 for a three-room flat and $413,000 for a four-room flat.

These flats are estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The bigger project is Hougang Citrine, with 749 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room units in Hougang Avenue 3.

Prices start from $199,000 for a three-room flat, $324,000 for a four-room flat and $392,000 for a five-room unit.