HDB launches 5,795 BTO flats in 7 housing projects

ParkView @ Bidadari, which has some 358 three-room and four-room flats, is located next to the upcoming Alkaff Lake and is walking distance from Woodleigh MRT station.

A total of 5,795 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats spread across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board (HDB) yesterday in the final sales exercise for the year.

Interest was so high that traffic to HDB's website was heavy last evening. Some flat applicants also faced issues when submitting their applications online.

HDB reminded the public that the sales exercise is on for a week until Nov 23, and that successful applicants will be determined by a computer ballot and not on a first-come, first-served basis.

The exercise's biggest project is the Bishan Ridges, where 1,502 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer.

The site in Bishan Street 14 is next to the Kallang River and about 400m, or a five-minute walk, from Bishan MRT station.

Prices start from $374,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $528,000 for a four-room flat.

Prices are slightly higher than the 472 units in Bishan Street 11 launched in the August BTO sales exercise, likely because of its proximity to the MRT station.

The prices for the August exercise were from $302,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $484,000 for a four-room flat.

The estimated completion date is in the second quarter of 2026. When The Straits Times first reported on the flats in October last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the flats were due to be ready by 2025.

Besides Bishan, the other flats are spread across the mature towns of Toa Payoh (Bidadari) and Tampines, and the non-mature towns of Sembawang and Tengah.

In Toa Payoh (Bidadari), there are two BTO projects. The smaller one is ParkView @ Bidadari, where some 358 three-room and four-room flats are located next to the upcoming Alkaff Lake and is walking distance from Woodleigh MRT station.

The other is Bartley Beacon, with 880 three-room, four-room and five-room flats on a site next to Maris Stella High School and is within walking distance from Bartley MRT station.

In both locations, prices start from $324,000 for a three-room flat and $466,000 for a four-room flat.

Five-room flats in Bartley Beacon start from $627,000, making them the most expensive units in this launch.

In Tampines, 750 two-room flexi, four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Tampines GreenEmerald, on a site bounded by Bedok Reservoir Road and Tampines Street 96.

Prices start from $334,000 for a four-room flat and $460,000 for a five-room flat.

There are two housing projects in Tengah, both within the Garden district.

In Sembawang, 726 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Sun Sails. Prices start from $92,000 for a two-room flexi flat and $336,000 for a five-room flat.