HDB: Man parked his car illegally for 10 min, not two as he claimed

A man who complained that he was given a parking summons for briefly stopping his vehicle in a service road in Punggol, to help a woman in a wheelchair, had left his vehicle unattended for at least 10 minutes, the Housing Board said yesterday.

After the incident on Thursday at about 12.30pm, Mr Max Tan had claimed that he had been away for less than two minutes.

In a Facebook post, which has since been taken down, he said he had left his vehicle next to Block 196A Punggol Field with the engine running to help an elderly woman in a wheelchair alight from his vehicle.

He had taken her to the lift lobby, but later found out that he had been issued a summons by an enforcement officer. The officer told him that it was an offence to park on the service road at all times, even with the engine running, after he tried to explain himself, he said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, HDB said its findings showed that Mr Tan had parked illegally in the service road in front of the central refuse chute chamber for at least 10 minutes.

"Service roads must be kept clear at all times to allow access for emergency and essential vehicles, such as ambulance, fire engine and refuse truck, to the housing blocks," HDB said.

"Illegal parking on such roads will impede the movement of these vehicles," it said, adding that enforcement is necessary to ensure that the service roads are free from obstruction.

HDB said that motorists who need to drop off passengers with restricted mobility can use the two loading/unloading bays near the block.

RAMPS

These bays have ramps that allow barrier-free access to the block.

HDB added that Mr Tan has not contacted it regarding the parking summons.

"Should he require assistance, he may send in his request via our HDB InfoWEB," it said.

In its statement, HDB also clarified that parking enforcement officers are not remunerated by the number of summonses they issue, in contrast to speculation online.