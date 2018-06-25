He has donated blood 208 times

When the Greek tanker Spyros exploded at Jurong Shipyard in October 1978, Mr S. Velaisamy was one of those who answered the call for blood donors.

The disaster killed 76 people and injured another 69.

On Saturday, Mr Velaisamy, 59, who serves in the Singapore Navy, received the Medal for Life award during the Champion Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony. The annual event was jointly organised by the Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority to mark World Blood Donor Day.

The Medal for Life award was given to 21 recipients this year. To qualify, male donors must have donated 200 times and female donors 150 times.

Mr Velaisamy, with 208 donations under his belt, said: "My brother inspired me to first donate blood in 1977. But I became a regular donor after realising the dire need for blood during the Spyros disaster.

"It's our duty to help those in need and I hope both my children will also become regular donors."

At times he has made apheresis donations, meaning only specific blood components such as platelets or plasma are taken. This can be done every month, while whole blood donors can do so only up to four times a year.

Mr Andrew Lim, 25, a sustainability assistant at an oil firm, is a regular apheresis donor who has donated 59 times. He received the Silver award.

A Health Sciences Authority spokesman said there were 1,729 apheresis donors and 71,378 whole blood donors last year.

During the ceremony, a heart transplant recipient, Mr Harols Wee, 57, expressed his appreciation to the donors.

The director of operations at Amuse Dine & Bar said: "I say prayers of thanks every day for the organ and blood donors who made it possible for my surgery to be carried out successfully.

"With this new lease of life, I can now spend many more years with my loved ones."