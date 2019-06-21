He journeys across the world without flying for the Red Cross

Mr Torbjorn C. Pedersen has 20 countries left before he completes his journey, and he will be travelling to Indonesia next.

He slept on the ground of a closed gas station in Western Africa and was attacked by mosquitoes.

When he reached Ghana two weeks later, he was diagnosed with cerebral malaria and could barely walk or speak. He had to take 25 pills a day to recover.

Still, Mr Torbjorn C. Pedersen, 40, continued on his unbroken journey to reach all 203 countries without flying.

The Danish Red Cross goodwill ambassador has travelled 267,000km by land and sea to visit Red Cross National Societies across the globe.

Last Friday, Mr Pedersen visited the Singapore Red Cross as the 179th National Society.

His journey, which began on Oct 10, 2013, aims to unify and globally promote the entire International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which was founded in 1863 to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable people.

Mr Pedersen told The New Paper that he had originally planned the project, Once Upon A Saga, simply to be the first person in history to accomplish this feat.

He said: "The big thing was that someone had to benefit. It made sense to work with the Red Cross, as it is in 191 countries across the world. It synergises."

BUDGET

He currently travels on an average budget of $20 a day.

The project, which was once funded by Ross Offshore, now relies on crowdfunding and his own savings.

Mr Pedersen has not returned home to Denmark, despite facing challenges along the way.

He said: "I lost funding, I lost my grandmother, and it even put a strain on my relationship with my fiance."

There was even a point where he feared for his life.

Recalling an incident during his travels, he said: "I was in a taxi on a dirt road in a jungle en route to the Cameroon-Congo border when we were stopped by three men in uniforms.

"They were armed with guns and kept asking me for documents I didn't have. I thought that was it."

But to his relief, he was released after 45 minutes.

Despite dangerous situations and tolls on his personal life, Mr Pedersen never faltered.

He believes his journey serves as a lesson to others.

He said: "There are people who message me on social media, thanking me for inspiring them.

"I want to show that you can achieve any goal, if you never give up."

Mr Pedersen will be heading to Indonesia next week. He has 20 countries left before he completes his journey, which is projected to end in 2020.

Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive officer of the Singapore Red Cross, said: "Through his travels and engagement with different communities in the countries he has visited, Thor has helped to enlighten the world on the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies and its global reach.

"The hospitality and support he has received in his travels exemplifies the power of humanity around the world."