He lived life to the fullest, son says of late paragliding father

A man carrying the photograph of paraglider Ng Kok Choong next to the hearse as the cortege makes its way to the crematorium yesterday.

Paraglider Ng Kok Choong, 53, lived life to the fullest. Earlier this year, he even backpacked in Europe with his wife as part of a plan to travel the world.

His younger son Benjamin, 26, an air force pilot, revealed this as his father's body was taken from his wake in Holland Avenue to the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road yesterday, where he was cremated.

Ms Priscilla Luo, 27, who is married to Benjamin, told The Straits Times: "My father-in-law always urged us to pursue our dreams.

"He took up paragliding in the past few years, showing us, in his 50s, that it is never too late to chase dreams."

Mr Ng, a former commando, went missing after going paragliding on Oct 22 in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, in northern India.

His body was spotted the next day by a team of rescuers in a helicopter.

A post-mortem confirmed that his death had been due to a head injury. The Singaporean was there for the Paragliding World Cup and stayed in Bir, a town popular with paragliders, located at the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain range.

Mr Ng was in the news just last month when he and a Belgian paraglider helped save a mother and child trapped under rubble after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Palu in Central Sulawesi.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, 52, two sons and a daughter.