He quits job as IT engineer to pursue Thai tea passion

Mr Malek Sjamsir says he makes the drinks himself daily with premium ingredients to ensure a high quality.

While he was working in the information technology industry for 20 years, Mr Malek Sjamsir had one dream and that was to open his own beverage shop.

It was a passion he had carried since he was a young boy helping his mother at her nasi padang stall.

Mr Malek, 40, recalled fondly: "My mum sold nasi padang (she has since retired), but from time to time or on special occasions, she would make her special milk tea - and it was the best milk tea I have ever tasted."

In December 2019, he finally took the plunge to start 47Beverages, a home-based business selling Thai tea, with help from two brothers-in-law.

He also quit his job as an IT engineer to devote his full attention to the business, as it was a cause that made sense.

CHALLENGE

"I realised that even after 20 years, I still didn't have the same kind of passion (for IT) that I have for food and beverage, so I wanted to challenge myself and try something new," said Mr Malek.

Business got off to a good start with a successful social media marketing strategy, even though he was selling only the signature Thai tea. Mr Malek attributed its popularity to his emphasis on quality too.

"I used premium ingredients for the drink and make it myself every day. In March and April last year, we were selling about 300 bottles a day, and sometimes I slept only one or two hours a day," he said.

But 47Beverages hit a snag when the circuit breaker was imposed in April last year because of Covid-19 and home-based businesses came to a halt.

Sales, Mr Malek admitted, have not returned to the previous state, but the more manageable quantity of 150 bottles a day offers him the chance to develop new flavours.

There are currently seven flavours available, from Avocado Melaka to the latest addition, Golden Tea, a detox drink made with turmeric, ginger, lemon and honey.

The father of two said he is lucky to have a supportive wife, a nurse, who supported his decision to make a career switch.

She is also his taste critic for his new creations and gives him honest feedback.

And like how he used to help his mother, Mr Malek's son, who is seven, also pitches in. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter.

Mr Malek hopes to expand his collection of healthier drinks to cater to different needs.

He is also exploring the possibility of renting a central kitchen and selling his products offline.

He said: "So far the journey is challenging but at the same time, fulfilling as I am pursuing my passion.

"It has been rewarding for me to receive good reviews from customers who enjoyed my drinks."