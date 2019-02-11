He took a longer route to medical school

Mr Jacky Chun, 21, who is in his first year at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine of the National University of Singapore (NUS), regrets playing games instead of studying while in primary school.

As a result, he lagged behind his peers after ending up in the Normal Academic stream in secondary school.

But he started to buck up in Secondary 2 when his family faced financial woes after his mother, the sole breadwinner, was retrenched. His father is a house-husband.

"I remember seeing my mum upset," Mr Chun told The New Paper.

"It was a tough time, and I realised I needed to do well in school so that I could support my family in the future."

His hard work paid off when he scored an ELMAB3 aggregate of 5 in the N-level exams.

Mr Chun entered Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) through the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and took up a biomedical science diploma course.

In poly, he felt inferior as most of his classmates were from the express stream and had better academic backgrounds.

"But I realised it was more important to focus on myself."

When a relative with severe anaemia was admitted to hospital, he was able to reassure her with his medical knowledge.

Mr Chun knew then that medicine was his calling. "Realising I could make a difference in someone's life, I was inspired to pursue medicine," he said.

He graduated from NP last May with a GPA of 3.96 and was in the top 10 per cent of his cohort.

Despite knowing how tough it would be, Mr Chun applied to NUS and was accepted.

While he still feels inferior at times, he said: "I feel thankful every day to be in the school and I think it is important to believe in yourself, set a goal and pursue it without giving up."