Health Ministry confirms another 596 Covid-19 cases

Labourers are seen along stairwells at the North Coast Lodge foreign worker dormitory, one of the isolation areas in Singapore, on April 17.

Another 596 people in Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 as of 12 noon on Sunday (April 19), the Ministry of Health announced, adding that 25 of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The vast majority of the rest are work-permit holders from foreign worker dormitories, bringing the total number of cases here to 6,588.

More details on the latest cases will be announced on Sunday night.