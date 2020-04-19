Singapore

Health Ministry confirms another 596 Covid-19 cases

Health Ministry confirms another 596 Covid-19 cases
Labourers are seen along stairwells at the North Coast Lodge foreign worker dormitory, one of the isolation areas in Singapore, on April 17.PHOTO: EPA
Apr 19, 2020 03:55 pm

Another 596 people in Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 as of 12 noon on Sunday (April 19), the Ministry of Health announced, adding that 25 of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The vast majority of the rest are work-permit holders from foreign worker dormitories, bringing the total number of cases here to 6,588.

More details on the latest cases will be announced on Sunday night.

Consumers queueing for takeaway food at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre on April 17.
Singapore

PM Lee: Next few days critical in fight against coronavirus

Related Stories

Transfer maids in demand as tensions between FDWs, employers rise

New infections shoot up to record 728, most of them foreign workers

Some TCM patients struggle without acupuncture, tui na

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus