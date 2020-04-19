Health Ministry confirms another 596 Covid-19 cases
Another 596 people in Singapore tested positive for Covid-19 as of 12 noon on Sunday (April 19), the Ministry of Health announced, adding that 25 of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.
The vast majority of the rest are work-permit holders from foreign worker dormitories, bringing the total number of cases here to 6,588.
More details on the latest cases will be announced on Sunday night.
