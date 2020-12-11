Healthcare sector will need more manpower in coming years: Minister

(From far right) Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on their visit to the National University of Singapore's Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies.

Demand for manpower in the "recession-proof" healthcare sector will continue to grow in the coming years, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

This is because of changing demographics, such as an ageing population, and aspirations for better quality healthcare, he said at a virtual media conference yesterday.

Speaking after a visit to the National University of Singapore's Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies, Mr Chan noted that efforts will be made to alleviate bottlenecks in the training of healthcare workers.

"We are committed to provide as many places as needed, so long as we can find people who have the desire, the passion and the qualities to join this sector," he added.

Singapore's healthcare sector is supported by a workforce of more than 100,000 people across both public and private sectors.

Mr Chan said the few years of foundation training needed for some of the roles should not be seen as an obstacle but an investment, adding that many in the profession have stayed on and contributed for many years.