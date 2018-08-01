Healthier nasi padang, anyone?

Mr Amrin Amin tasting some of Rumah Makan Minang's five new dishes.

The next time you tuck into a meal of nasi padang at Rumah Makan Minang, you can choose a dish made with healthier ingredients.

Five menu options at the halal Indonesian restaurant in Kandahar Street in Kampong Glam - ayam gulai padang, rendang, fishball soup, assam pedas and sotong hitam - are now prepared with less coconut milk and healthier vegetable oil, and served with red rice.

Red rice has a similar amount of fibre as brown rice but twice the amount of iron and six times the amount of zinc.

The restaurant is the first nasi padang outlet to join the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Dining Programme, a partnership with the food and beverage industry that aims to offer more lower-calorie meals, meals prepared with healthier ingredients, reduced-sugar beverages and water.

One serving of each of the new dishes contains 400 calories. A typical nasi padang dish contains 700 to 900 calories.

The restaurant's director, Mr Hazmi Zin, said the healthier versions of the dishes - which average $6 - cost 50 cents more, mainly because red rice costs twice as much as white rice.

He said it took around four months to come up with healthier versions of the dishes without compromising the taste.

"It was a challenge because red rice doesn't suit the taste of most of our dishes," he said.

"We narrowed it down to five dishes from 20."

Mr Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health, who attended the launch yesterday, said that getting more F&B partners on board the programme is part of his ministry's fight against diabetes.

"It's not just the Malay community. All of us need to eat healthy and Singaporeans in general are eating out more often," he added.

Three-fifths of Singaporeans eat out for lunch and/or dinner at least four times a week, according to the National Nutrition Survey 2010. An eat-out meal usually contains an average of 700 to 800 calories.

Mr Amrin said the response to the healthier dishes has been "quite encouraging" but he added: "Of course there are people who are not used to the taste and it takes a while for people to adjust."

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY