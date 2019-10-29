Healthy ageing talks and courses for the elderly by NSA

Seniors can pick up valuable knowledge on how to age well at the event.

There is something for everyone at the Active Ageing Nuggets event organised by the National Silver Academy (NSA).

Seniors can pick up valuable knowledge and tips on how to age well through the dozens of talks and specially curated educational videos.

Interesting topics include dementia, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, financial literacy planning for retirement, caregiving and IT skills.

There will also be health and nutrition talks, as well as sharing of tips on how to reduce diabetes and hypertension and the signs and symptoms to look out for. The elderly can also sign up for some NSA courses after the talks.

Held at Heartbeat @ Bedok Atrium, Level 1, the Active Ageing Nuggets will take place from 11am to 8pm on Nov 1 and 2. Admission is free and no registration is required. Seats for the talks are on a first-come-first-served basis. Participants can also enjoy movie screenings with family and friends.

NSA is a network of post-secondary education institutions and community-based organisations offering a wide range of learning opportunities subsidised for those aged 50 years and above.

Most courses are SkillsFuture credit eligible too. Course topics cover both work skills and life skills in fields as varied as health and wellness, business and finance, IT, the humanities and arts.

Visit www.nsa.org.sg for the full list of courses or call 6478 5029 for more information. For details on the Active Ageing Nuggets event schedule, please visit www.c3a.org.sg/event_NSA_Bedok.