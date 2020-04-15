Healthy foreign workers to be housed in vacant school and camps

A vacant primary school in Punggol will be used to house foreign workers who are well, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

Apart from Northshore Primary School in Punggol North, MOE also said three other premises - the Outdoor Adventure Learning Centres (OALCs) in Dairy Farm and Labrador, as well as the Sarimbun Scout Camp in Lim Chu Kang, will be used to house healthy foreign workers.

The Sarimbun Scout Camp is a 12ha campsite that provides experimental learning for the youth.

An MOE spokesman said: "This is part of MOE's contribution to the national effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, and in particular, to contain the spread of the virus among foreign workers living in dormitories."

DELAYED

The opening of Northshore Primary was delayed to 2021 after low demand for places.It is expected to open as scheduled in January 2021.

MOE said the workers housed at the four premises are from various sectors, although it did not say how many were currently staying at the facilities.

The spokesman added that MOE will be implementing various health and safety protocols, such as keeping them in isolation and on stay-home notice where appropriate, at the temporary facilities.

For workers in essential services, they will be allowed to travel only between work and their accommodation, while those in non-essential services will be required to stay within the premises.

To tackle the spread of Covid-19, the Government has designated other facilities to temporarily house foreign workers, such as vacant Housing Board flats, floating accommodation facilities and Singapore Armed Forces camps. - ADELINE TAN