Hearse carrying coffin collides into taxi

The accident occurred at 10.45am last Friday and also involved a van that hit the back of the taxi.

A hearse carrying a coffin collided with a ComfortDelGro taxi along Mandai Road at 10.45am last Friday.

Roads.sg posted about the accident on Facebook. A van had also slammed into the back of the taxi.

Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications officer of ComfortDelGro, said the taxi was travelling straight along Mandai Road when the hearse, which was travelling on the lane in the opposite direction, veered into the taxi's lane and collided into its bonnet.

She added: "The van behind our taxi could not stop in time and rear-ended our taxi."

Ms Tan said the taxi driver, who has seen a doctor and is on medical leave, called the police and ambulance out of concern for his female passenger as she was feeling unwell.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The New Paper they were alerted to the accident at 10.55am at the junction of Mandai Road and Meng Suan Road.

Paramedics assessed the woman for minor injuries and she was not taken to hospital.

Ms Tan said ComfortDelGro will be assisting the police in their investigations.

TNP called the funeral company listed on the hearse, but a man who answered the phone claimed the accident happened last month and declined further comment.