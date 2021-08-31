Heavy rain causes flooding in Hougang, Punggol Way slip road

A waterlogged walkway near Toa Payoh Public Library yesterday. Flood risks were identified in the central area of Singapore due to heavy morning showers.

Flooding occurred in Hougang Avenue 8 and the Punggol Way slip road to Tampines Expressway yesterday morning after heavy rain, and PUB warned that several areas around Singapore were at risk of flash floods.

The national water agency said in a social media post in the morning that PUB officers were deployed to the two flooded areas to render assistance.

Flooding at the two sites subsided shortly after.

Separately, PUB said water levels in a number of drains and canals were at or near full capacity following heavy morning showers.

As at 10am yesterday, these included those along Balestier Road, Thomson Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Puay Hee Avenue and Siang Kuang Avenue.

Flood risks were also identified in the central area of Singapore - in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Novena - based on PUB's interactive map of water-level sensors around the island.

Other places that were at risk of flooding included Sengkang, Yio Chu Kang and Choa Chu Kang.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), a unit under the National Environment Agency, had on Saturday advised the public to brace themselves for heavier rain over the next two months, due to the Indian Ocean Dipole entering a negative phase.

This weather phase is expected to persist till October, MSS said.

In the negative phase, winds blowing towards the eastern end of the Indian Ocean are intensified.

This sets up a temperature gradient across the tropical Indian Ocean, with cooler-than-normal water in the west and warmer-than-normal water in the east.

The warmer pool fuels the formation of rain clouds and results in heavier-than-usual rainfall over Singapore.

Temperatures fell below 23 deg C in Clementi, Newton and Pulau Ubin, and below 24 deg C in other areas such as Jurong Island, Changi, East Coast Parkway, Admiralty and Choa Chu Kang South.

Thundery showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week.