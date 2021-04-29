Heng Swee Keat receives top May Day accolade

DPM Heng Swee Keat receiving the Medal of Honour from NTUC president Mary Liew at the NTUC May Day Awards ceremony yesterday, as NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng looks on.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat received the top May Day accolade this year for his efforts in helping businesses stay afloat and preserving the livelihoods of workers here amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Medal of Honour is conferred by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the labour movement.

Mr Heng, 60, who is also Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, was recognised for playing an instrumental role in helping companies weather the economic crisis through the five Budgets last year.

He also pushed for policies that would go towards equipping workers with skills necessary for remaining employable.

Yesterday, Mr Heng - who announced on April 8 that he would step aside as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team and designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - was one of 143 individuals and organisations given awards for their exemplary contributions.

His award comes about a week after PM Lee announced changes to Singapore's Cabinet line-up. Mr Heng will pass on his finance portfolio to current Education Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15.

When asked in an interview with NTUC blog LabourBeat what he would like to be known for, Mr Heng replied: "It is not so much what an individual has contributed. What matters for Singapore is for leaders to set aside our personal interests and ego, to focus on the big picture and what is in the best interest of our nation."

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.