Heng Swee Keat on track to be S'pore's next PM

Mr Heng Swee Keat (right) is tipped to be the PAP's first assistant secretary-general while Mr Chan Chun Sing (left) is set to be named second assistant secretary-general.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has been tipped to become the People's Action Party's (PAP) first assistant secretary-general, a position that is likely to lead to his appointment as deputy prime minister at some point next year.

This would likely make Mr Heng the front runner to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing is set to be named second assistant secretary-general while Health Minister Gan Kim Yong will become party chairman, The Straits Times reported today.

Their appointments are expected to be announced later today after the newly elected PAP Central Executive Committee - the party's highest decision-making body - meets to decide its office bearers.

Mr Heng, 57, Mr Chan, 49, and Mr Gan, 59, are set to play key roles as Singapore ushers in its third leadership transition since independence, and as the next general election - which is due by April 2021 but expected by some to be called next year - draws closer.

PM Lee had previously said he hoped to hand over to his successor by the time he turns 70 in February 2022.

This leaves a little over three years for the next PM to step up, help lead the party into the next election and, more importantly, win the confidence of Singaporeans.

Noting that Mr Heng's selection by his peers comes as no surprise, The Straits Times said he is on track to becoming Singapore's fourth PM.

But it also said that while Mr Heng is the clear leader, he will be first among equals.

And PM Lee and other ministers have been mindful to mention the importance of the team - not just the leader - when asked about succession.

Three years is a long time, and there is no certainty how this transition might pan out, The Straits Times added.

CAREER EXPERIENCE

Mr Heng's career experience and exposure since he entered politics in 2011 puts him well ahead of the other 4G leaders.

When he was named Finance Minister in 2015, PM Lee said Mr Heng had proven himself in the demanding Education portfolio.

There was a question mark about Mr Heng's health after he suffered a brain aneurysm during a Cabinet meeting in May 2016, but he has since fully recovered.

Mr Chan, too, has been exposed to a range of posts since the former army chief entered politics in 2011.

He has helmed the crucial Ministry of Social and Family Development, the National Trades Union Congress, and in 2015, became deputy chairman of the People's Association and the Party Whip.

He was made Minister for Trade and Industry in May this year.

Citing "various indications", Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao was the first to report yesterday that Mr Heng was likely to become first assistant secretary-general.

In a discussion on 96.3 Hao FM yesterday, the Chinese Media Group's NewsHub editor Han Yong Mei and digital editor Ang Yiting said it was good to reveal the front runner to be the next PM early so Singaporeans can get used to the idea.