Heritage organisation celebrates 10 years of Queenstown walks

Mr Choo Lip Sin, a volunteer guide from My Community, holding up a booklet of archive photos to a group during a heritage trail yesterday.

For 10 years, dozens of residents have been showing up in Queenstown on Sunday mornings to walk around the neighbourhood, with volunteer guides pointing out where Singapore's second driving centre, first branch library and first polyclinic used to be.

Yesterday, heritage organisation My Community, which holds these walks, celebrated the 10th anniversary of these trails. It also launched a new series of walks incorporating Mandarin, sketching and photography.

My Community president Kwek Li Yong said: "Through heritage walks, we wish to narrate the endearing story of the common man, celebrate the little things that make the neighbourhood special and reconnect individuals to the social networks in the community."

The guide leading the first sketch walk yesterday was Mr Tan Chwee Seng, 65, a professional artist.

He said: "This combines art, heritage and culture... I want people to find artistic value in the things they see.

"It's not something that only artists can do, because art is everywhere and anyone can make art."

The heritage walks were started in 2008 to celebrate Queenstown's rich history as Singapore's first satellite town. The walks cover Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

To join the tours, you can register at www.myqueenstown.eventbrite.sg