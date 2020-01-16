High volume of travellers expected across causeways over CNY

Those looking to travel through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the festive season should check on the traffic situation before embarking on their journey.

They can do so through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System.

Motorists can also check the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) Facebook page and Twitter account for updates on the traffic situation at both checkpoints.

In a press release yesterday, the ICA said traffic flow through the land checkpoints is expected to be heavy during the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

Departing traffic is expected to be heavy between Jan 17 and Jan 28 while arrival traffic is expected to be heavy between Jan 25 and Jan 28.

The ICA said: "Travellers using the land checkpoints during this Lunar New Year holiday season can expect delays."

NUMBERS

It added that about 415,000 travellers use the land checkpoints daily and this number increases during the festive peak periods.

During the Friday before Christmas last year, the ICA cleared 475,000 travellers across the land checkpoints - the highest number it has seen in recent years.

The ICA said security remains its top priority, stressing that travellers should factor in the additional time needed for immigration clearance.

Travellers are also reminded to ensure that they bring the correct passports with a remaining validity of six months or more, as failing to do so will cause unnecessary delays, add to traffic build-up and will inconvenience other travellers.

The authority added that passports which have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are later found.

Travellers are also reminded not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers or controlled items such as bak kwa, eggs and potted plants.