Higher premiums for CareShield Life if criteria relaxed: Minister

The premiums of CareShield Life for long-term care could be more than two-thirds higher if payouts are increased and claims criteria relaxed, said Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education yesterday.

Mr Chee, who was handling CareShield Life when he was with the Health Ministry until March, was responding to MPs' questions on the new national disability insurance scheme.

Under CareShield Life, monthly payouts will start at $600 and, with premiums, increase by 2 per cent yearly for the first five years. The payouts are given for as long as the claimant is severely disabled.

In contrast, the existing ElderShield scheme provides for a maximum $400 monthly payout, which stops after six years.

INSUFFICIENT

Several MPs, however, said that CareShield Life payouts may be insufficient, especially after inflation is taken into account. Others also want the Government to let the moderately-disabled start claiming from the scheme as well.

Currently, only those who cannot carry out three of the six activities of daily living (ADLs) on their own are allowed to make claims from ElderShield.

The six tasks are washing, dressing, using the toilet, feeding oneself, moving around indoors and getting from the bed to a chair or vice versa.

"By the time a person is unable to do three ADLs, (they) are in dire straits.

"One is either headed towards a nursing home, or needs someone to provide care full-time," said Workers' Party (WP) MP Sylvia Lim, who called for the criterion to be reviewed before implementing CareShield Life.

Mr Chee said the ElderShield Review Committee discussed the trade-offs between benefits and affordability.

"If we raise the payout from $600 to $800 a month, premiums for a 30-year-old male in 2020 could increase by about one-third," Mr Chee said.

Loosening the claims criteria to let those who cannot carry out two, rather than three basic activities, would increase premiums by another third.