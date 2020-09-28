His one tiny wish became a reality

One Tiny Wish, inspired by Huo Xi Cheng's battle with cancer, will be distributed to hospitals and made available to selected public libraries.

Huo Xi Cheng, who suffers from acute myeloid leukaemia, had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish Singapore. The 13-year-old was able to pilot a plane in a simulator in 2016 when he visited the Temasek Aviation Academy (TAA) to test TAA’s newest private jet

Huo Xi Cheng, 13, is taking his PSLE this year. But that’s not the only battle he has to take on.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

His interest in aviation seemed like an impossible dream until Make-A-Wish Singapore (MAWSG) turned his wish into reality.

The non-profit organisation granted his wish to pilot a plane in a simulator in 2016 when he visited the Temasek Aviation Academy (TAA) to test TAA’s newest private jet, designed an aeroplane and showed off his sketching skills.

Xi Cheng, who has since fully recovered, wants to share how one granted wish can bring much joy and hope with One Tiny Wish, a book that is inspired by his battle with cancer.

Written by Melainne Chiew and illustrated by Candice Phang, the picture book follows the tale of little Ming, a sick boy in the hospital who, after much support and encouragement from his family and medical staff, gets his wish to be a pilot granted.

“A granted wish goes a long way,” he said, adding how the book accurately portrays how a wish changes a person.

Xi Cheng aspires to become an engineer specialising in aviation, or a doctor, as he wants to help other children as his doctors did for him.

Launched on Sept 21 as part of MAWSG’s new campaign, The Wish Effect, One Tiny Wish will be distributed to hospitals and selected public libraries.

There is also an animated video with the same title available on their official YouTube channel, Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore.

The official Instagram of Make-A-Wish Singapore, @makeawishsingapore will also be releasing an Instagram filter where users get transformed into popular childhood wishes inspired by real wishes of the wish children.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness about the “power of wishes” to not only the children with critical illnesses but also a wider community.

Said Mr Neil Dyason, the chief executive officer of MAWSG: “As these wish stories get told throughout the years, we see a multiplier effect in how they continue to inspire the wider community.”

Mr Dyason hopes that the book will be a useful tool for medical professionals and social workers to explain to the community why MAWSG does what they do.