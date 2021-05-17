Home-based learning for schools to curb virus spread

During the home-based learning period, MOE said schools will continue to provide instructions and support for students to access both online and hard copy materials so that learning remains uninterrupted.

As the country grappled with a surge in Covid-19 community cases over the last week or so, Mrs R. Lim wondered if she should pull her two children, aged 11 and 12, out of school.

She eventually decided against it as both were at important stages in primary school, with one sitting the Primary School Leaving Examination this year.

She was a relieved woman yesterday, after the announcement that all primary and secondary schools, special education schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute would shift to home-based learning (HBL) from Wednesday until May 28 when the school term ends.

Speaking to The New Paper, Mrs Lim said: "This is a good move and a huge relief to me and all parents who may be afraid their children would be exposed to the virus."

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said in a press conference that the move was meant to significantly reduce movement and interaction outside the home.

"We understand this shift may cause anxiety in some parents, but we want to assure all parents and students that the Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue to extend our help and fullest support to the schools, the teachers and the parents who require additional help to make these adjustments," said Mr Chan.

The Ministry of Health reported 49 Covid-19 cases yesterday, 38 of which were locally transmitted.

Of the community cases, 18 are currently unlinked while 20 are linked to previous cases.

During the HBL period, MOE said schools will continue to provide instructions and support for students to access both online and hard copy materials so that learning remains uninterrupted.

The ministry added in a statement: "Schools will remain open for students who require additional support. In particular, parents working in essential services or are unable to secure alternative care arrangements may approach their children's primary schools for assistance."

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

More classes at institutes of higher learning will also be shifted online where possible until June 13, when the current set of heightened measures end, or until further notice.

While the June school holidays is around the corner - scheduled from May 29 to June 27 - Mr Chan explained that MOE chose to implement HBL instead of bringing forward the mid-year break as the measure is meant to reduce activity outside the home as much as possible.

Mr Chan noted that there are "many new strains" and mutations of the virus which are "virulent" and "seem to attack the younger children".

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung added that the B1617 strain appears to affect children more.

Speaking to TNP, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said: "More detailed studies need to be done over the strains' ability to infect children."

But he added: "The B1617 strain has the L452R mutation, which is predicted to increase viral infectivity and host immune evasion potency.

"Overall, this could confer the strain an advantage to spread among children."

In light of such strains, and with several cases linked to tuition centres, all centre-based tuition centres and enrichment classes must also move activities online from Wednesday till June 13 or until further notice.

A healthcare worker with an 11-year-old daughter, who declined to be named, said she may be talking to her neighbours to see if they could help out once HBL kicks in.

The 52-year-old, whose worries grew as the infections spiked, said: "I could try to make arrangements with my neighbours or rely on my domestic helper to take care of my daughter as my husband and I do not work from home.

"But I am happy that this decision has been made so that we can curb the spread of the virus."

Things are a little easier for Mrs Lim.

"My working arrangements are quite flexible and my husband works from home, so I think we are all set for this HBL. It also makes me feel better knowing that my kids are safe at home," she said.