Home Team to boldly go into the future

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong checks out a Rover-X robotic dog at the launch of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

Home Team officers can look forward to new technologies and gear with the launch of the latest statutory board - the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

Bringing together some 1,300 scientists and engineers from various Home Team departments, HTX will harness the potential of technology and science across disciplines and use it to outfit Home Team members.

During the official launch event at The Theatre at Mediacorp yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said HTX has an ambitious mandate to conduct transformative applied research in areas such as biometrics, smart sensors and robotics.

"For some of our most vital and sensitive projects like those in the Home Team, we must be able to build the tech solutions ourselves - solutions which are on a par with, if not better than, what our partners and our vendors can do," he said.

"I look forward to seeing HTX make its mark - as a key member of the Home Team, as a leading science and technology agency for homeland security, and as a force multiplier for Singapore."

At the event, HTX revealed its vision of a technologically enhanced force, equipped with drones, robots and artificial intelligence.

A short showcase featured a future Singapore, with officers aided by robots and systems that are able to quickly process large amounts of data and identify threats, flagging them and then assisting the officers to neutralise them.

To achieve this vision, HTX scientists and engineers will work with officers on the ground to develop the use of such technology, some of which is already being deployed.

An exhibition featured several such technologies, including bio-inspired robots for search and rescue missions, the latest fingerprinting technologies and drone boxes, which will allow for remote deployment of drones that can be used in long-range complex operations.

Mr Chan Tsan, the chief executive of HTX, said the ambition is to realise a smarter, swifter and stronger Home Team powered by HTX solutions.

HUMAN CAPITAL

He said HTX will invest in human capital and groom the next generation of science and technology talent.

"We will turn headwinds into tailwinds by building systems and solutions that will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Home Team," he said.

"This is about realising the full potential of our scientists and engineers, making sure that their technical expertise and skills remain cutting-edge in this rapidly evolving environment."

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES