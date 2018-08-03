Home Team lauded for role in keeping S'pore safe and secure

Two recent incidents highlight the disparate ways in which Home Team officers contribute to ensuring the peace and security in Singapore.

The historic meeting in June between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the swift arrest of the seven suspects in a vicious slashing incident in Serangoon Road last week were cited as examples of the Home Team's contributions to Singapore by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo yesterday.

She was speaking at the Home Team National Day Observance Ceremony at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where 191 Home Team officers, volunteers, members of the public and teams were recognised for their contributions over the past year.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean was also present at the event.

"In different ways, each Home Team department has played a significant part in making Singapore a home that we and our families feel secure in," said Mrs Teo, who also referred to how Central Narcotics Bureau officers arrested 114 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation from June 18 to 29.

"We had little time to prepare for the summit but we took it in our stride and the whole of Singapore came together to make the historic summit a success."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force team that fought the large blaze at an oil storage tank on Pulau Busing in March was among those honoured yesterday.

A total of 68 members of the public were recognised for their public spiritedness. - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN