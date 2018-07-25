Homegrown a capella band to perform at this year's NDP
Last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared homegrown vocal group MICappella's medley of National Day Parade (NDP) songs on social media, describing their work as "ambitious".
This year, the sextet will perform at the NDP for the first time at the Marina Bay Floating Platform.
"We are very honoured to be participating in this year's NDP," tenor Juni Goh, 32, said in Mandarin yesterday.
"We've always been envious of those who had performed at the parade. We had to say yes to this rare opportunity to perform in front of so many Singaporeans on such a prestigious platform."
Soprano Tay Kexin, 30, pointed to the success of their video last year that landed them on the NDP organising committee's radar.
The YouTube video, which comprises a medley of 23 songs including Singapore Town, Count On Me Singapore and We Are Singapore, has had more than 250,000 views.
MICappella performed National Day song medleys in 2013 and 2015 and posted the videos online.For this year's medley, the group has included three more songs - Di Tanjong Katong, Munnaeru Vaalibaa and Singai Naadu.
To get the Tamil words right, alto Calin Wong, 32, had a friend who speaks the language to read out the lyrics and record it for everyone to learn.
MICappella, whose other members are bass Goh Mingwei, 31, baritone Eugene Yip, 36, and vocal percussionist Peter Huang, 36, also roped in some primary school children to play younger versions of themselves. Mr Goh said: "We wanted this year's video to show how we have grown up listening to the NDP songs." - THE STRAITS TIMES
