HomeTeamNS recognises Everyday (Her)oes

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo pins a collar pin onto Ms Jenny Sim, symbolising the sacrifices and contributions mothers and wives of NSmen have made for National Service.

In recognition of their contributions to national service, wives and mothers of Home Team national servicemen are getting free two-year HomeTeamNS family memberships along with a range of family-oriented perks.

Called Everyday (Her)oes, the initiative was announced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo yesterday, which was also Mother's Day, at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Our Tampines Hub.

"Wives and mothers play an integral role in sharing responsibilities and balancing duties to the family and country so that our NSmen can serve with peace of mind," said Mrs Teo, who is also HomeTeamNS president.

"The free memberships, perks and family programmes are our way of saying thank you to these extraordinary women who have served the nation in their own way."

Two-year family memberships cost $20, according to the HomeTeamNS website. Also included in the Everyday (Her)oes package are discount vouchers for a range of F&B, lifestyle and entertainment outlets, as well as reduced booking rates for HomeTeamNS clubhouse facilities.

There are about 200,000 HomeTeamNS members and five clubhouses in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Tampines and Sembawang.

ENCOURAGEMENT

The launch event at Our Tampines Hub was attended by about 200 NSmen and their families.

Ms Elaine Tan, 36, a secondary school teacher and mother of three young children, said: "It can be a challenge to manage everything on our own when our husbands have to attend to their NS duties, so to see our efforts recognised by this initiative gives me much encouragement."

Her husband, Major (NS) Su Caizheng, 36, is a Singapore Civil Defence Force NSman and was appointed an honorary aide-de-camp to President Halimah Yacob earlier this month.

Wives and mothers of Home Team NSmen can redeem their free memberships at www.hometeamns.sg/everydayheroes.

At the point of application, the NSmen must be HomeTeamNS Ordinary members with at least two years of valid membership.